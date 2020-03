В Microsoft раскрыли новые характеристики Xbox Series X

Are you ready for the fastest, most powerful Xbox console ever? 💪



Take a closer look at the next-gen tech inside Xbox Series X.



👀 more on https://t.co/Nf3xumTcxw: https://t.co/igOuxEjbyr



📝 full details on @XboxWire: https://t.co/PXQpNw2UCq#PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/Hhsy4zeAbo