В США умер создатель «Пинки и Брейна» и «Соник Супер-ежик» Гордон Брэссак
Наследник Гордона Брэссека заявил, что отец на протяжении десятилетий заставлял людей по всему миру смеяться. Сын режиссера и сценариста мультфильмов уверен, что память о его родителе будет жить вместе с незабываемыми работами, которые покорили многие сердца. Он призвал всех, кто не равнодушен к творчеству этого режиссера и сценариста, включить одну серию из «Пинки и Брейна» или «Озорных анимашек» и от всей души посмеяться над ней. Джеймс Каллен Брэссак уверен, что отец хотел, чтобы на его смерть отреагировали именно таким образом. При этом наследник создателя многих культовых мультсериалов не сообщил, что стало причиной смерти 68-летнего режиссера, и когда состоятся похороны.
Напомним, Гордон Брэссек является автором, сценаристом и режиссером огромного числа проектов, популярных во всем мире. Он успел поработать над «Пинки и Брейном», «Черным плащом», «Приключениями Джимми Нейтрона», «Могучим Максом», «Смурфиками», «Озорными анимашками», «Сонником Супер-ежиком» и многими другими культовыми мультсериалами. За свою работу он трижды был удостоен премии Emmy за достижение в области анимации.
Words cant begin to describe how i am feeling right now. You were my mentor, my writing partner, my hero, my best friend, but most of all you were my Dad. I will miss you more than you will ever know. I knew this day would come but some how always thought that you would beat the odds and live forever, because thats what you did, you beat the odds. Thank you for everything you taught me. Thank you for being a story teller and instilling a love of stories into me. Thank you for making me watch movie after movie when i was little and asking me questions about them. Thank you for telling me I was going to be a filmmaker before I ever even knew what that meant. You meant the world to me, you always have and you always will. Ill always be grateful for being able to write with the best writer I ever knew, you, and i will cherish that film for the rest of my life. Ironically we both were writing that story about this moment today, and yet we never really told the other one. I love you dad, to the moon and back. Ill miss you always. RIP. For those of you reading my dad loved to make people laugh, and im very grateful his legacy lives on through the many many cartoons he wrote and made. If you like cartoons watch an episode of pinky and the brain or anamaniacs and have a laugh in his honor. I know its what he would want.